A Profile in Courage

What motivated Ilhan Omar to denounce Donald Trump (from AlJazeera video)
I fear that there will not be many readers that recognize the source for the above title. Nevertheless, the principle remains, even when many of us fear that is being disabled. The good news is that, while there are few, if any, signs of it in the Executive Branch, there is still hope on the Legislative side:
https://www.aljazeera.com/video/newsfeed/2025/12/3/ilhan-omar-denounces-trumps-degrading-tirade-against-us-somali-community
As my generation used to say, “Keep the faith!”
No comments:
Post a Comment