VoM to Celebrate the Season with Vivaldi

The Voices of Music ensemble led by Hanneke van Proosdij at the harpsichord (from the Web page for the program being discussed)
This coming Saturday Voices of Music (VoM) will present its annual end-of-year festive offering. The title of this year’s program is Vivaldi Lights Up the Holidays; and, as might be expected, all the selections on the program will be works composed by Antonio Vivaldi. Because this is a seasonal offering, the major work on the program will be the first four violin concertos in Antonio Vivaldi’s Opus 8 collection, Il cimento dell'armonia e dell'inventione (the contest between harmony and invention). Those four concertos, of course, have a title of their own, Le quattro stagioni (the four seasons). The program will also include RV 580, the last of the concertos for four violins in the Opus 3 L'estro armonico (the harmonic inspiration) collection. The program will also include the RV 419 cello concerto in A minor and the one concerto not for a string instrument, the RV 444 recorder concerto in C major.
This concert will take place in the Caroline C. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, just west of Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, December 20. Ticket prices range from $10 to $63. The VoM Web site has created a Web page for online ticket purchases.
