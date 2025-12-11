13th OFS Season Begins with Holiday Tradition

Jamael Smith with fellow OFS bassoonist Georgeanne Banker (from San Francisco Classical Voice)
Some readers may recall that it was about a year ago that One Found Sound (OFS) launched its twelfth season with the annual Holiday Pop Rox! program. This year oboist Jesse Barrett passed the baton to bassoonist Jamael Smith, whose narrations provided the “spinal cord” of the entire performance. As usual, there was an emphasis on vocal works, most of which were delivered by Melinda Campero, who commanded a generously diverse repertoire. The “holiday tradition” also saw the return of reigning Drag Queen of the Year Nicki J.
This year selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 71a, The Nutcracker Suite, provided most of the instrumental offerings. The “Miniature Overture,” “Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy,” and “Russian Dance” interleaved with Campero’s selections. Appropriately enough, she launched the entire program with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She also delivered a delightful account of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” made popular by Andy Williams but composed by Edward Pola and George Wyle. Personally, however, I preferred the “meat” between these two “slices of bread,” “I Put a Spell on You,” which brought Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to the attention of just about every disc jockey. (Hawkins himself wrote the song, working with Herb Slotkin.)
The performance took place at the Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, which was previously a church. This is a vast space, but it definitely drew an enthusiastic crowd. Even music as dated as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” was welcomed in the holiday spirit. (Fun fact: Anderson began work on this during a heat wave in July of 1946.)
Personally, I was glad to see that the OFS ensemble continues to present thoroughly engaging approaches to the music they perform (as always, without a conductor); and I look forward to the coming concert season!
