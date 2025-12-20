Music to Return to The Lab Next Month

According to material I recently received earlier this week, The Lab is still in the process of expanding. Nevertheless, it has announced its first full-length concert for the New Year. This will be a two-set program of solo performances, both of which are likely to present “bleeding edge” content.
Theresa Wong with her cello and microphone for her vocals (photograph by E. Roe Yovino Smith, from the event page for her performance)
The first set will be a solo performance by Theresa Wong, who is both cellist and vocalist. Some readers may recall that, this past October, the Del Sol String Quartet performed music she had composed associated with the Chinese diaspora. For her visit to The Lab, she will exploit the full extent of its open space, working with quadraphonic surround sound audio technology. In the second set, Kara-Lis Coverdale will perform tracks from her recent album, A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever. She works with both acoustic and electronic media “to create works that transcend reality” (her words).
Tickets are now available for advance purchase through the Web page for this event at the price of $23. The fee for those paying at the door will be $25. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the 16th Street Muni station.
