The Bleeding Edge: 12/9/2025

This will be another relatively busy week. One of the venues will be making its first appearance on this site, but it will probably be familiar to many readers for other reasons. The one ongoing event reported last week will be 1000 Whispers From Our Future, which will be taking place at Audium this week on Thursday, December 11, Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13, beginning at 8 p.m. All of the remaining events this week will receive single performances as follows:
Thursday, December 11, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the next evening of four adventurous sets to be performed at the Peacock. Sterile Garden will be a solo performance by Jacob DeRaadt, who describes himself as a “stalwart craftsman of industrial aesthetics and musique concrète.” He will be coming from Arcata to give a “rare live performance” (presumably his own words). Jean Carla Rodea will also give a solo performance involving “narration, song, and clear purposeful action.” The combo offering will be the Human Deselection & Realization Nature Group, which is the duo of Anthony A. Russell and Michael Goldwater, who call themselves “tone scientists.” The final set will be Sissisters, which is the title of the seventeen year sustained harsh noise project of Pat Murch.
As most readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, December 12, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. This week Boyce is describing his “musical medicina” as a surprise. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, December 12, 8 p.m., 4 Star Theatre: The venue is a movie house managed by CINEMASF. However, for this particular evening it will host live improvisations performed by multi-instrumentalist Fred Frith, joined by Coffin Prick (also a multi-instrumentalist) and indie rock musician Mark Robinson. The venue is located at 2200 Clement Street, and doors will open at 7 p.m.
Friday, December 12, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The next jazz gig at this venue will be performed by the Russian Telegraph sextet, named after our city’s two adjacent hills. The front line is shared by clarinetist Beth Custer, guitarist David James, and Chris Grady doubling between trumpet and flugelhorn. Custer and James will also provide vocals. Rhythm will be provided by Jordan Glasgow on a variety of keyboards, bassist Keith McArthur, and John Hanes on drums. This is another familiar venue for “bleeding edge” events; but, for those encountering the venue for the first time, it is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. The cover charge is $30 will a student rate of $10. Those wishing to make reservations can call 415-586-3733. Those wishing to imbibe should feel free to bring their own supplies.
Saturday, December 13, noon, Center for New Music: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, bringing “bleeding edge” music together with freshly made pancakes. Lauren Hayes will be visiting from the United Kingdom, perhaps with things to be said about food in her native land! The other sets will be taken by Tom Djll, Dyemark, and Tanuki Spider Cat, respectively. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street; and general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, December 13, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This week the shop is hosting performances on two successive evenings! The second performance will be by the Michael Mitchell Quartet, whose leader is the drummer. Saxophonist Raffi Garabedian will take the front line. Rhythm will also be provided by Kai Lyons on guitar, pianist Michael Potter, and David Ewell on bass. (Yes, he calls his quintet a “quartet!”) As of this writing, no information has been given about a price of admission; so readers would do will to get in touch with the above telephone number.
Fetz performing with his electronic gear (from the BayImproviser Web page for the Mission Synths performance)
Sunday, December 14, 3 p.m., Mission Synths: This venue is an electronic music hardware and record store based in San Francisco's Mission District. It began as an online store and then migrated from the digital to the physical. This month marks its fifth anniversary year. Ten electronic music performers will celebrate the occasion:
- Colin Dyer
- Fetz
- Hydroplane
- Matt Robidoux
- Müzmin
- Pihsrow Yportne
- Richard Haig
- RMNA
- Slow Spines
- USR-D
Fetz A/V & Pajamas will provide live visuals for the performances. The store is located in the Mission at 3026 24th Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment