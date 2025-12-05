Sunset Music and Arts: December, 2025

This morning I realized that my “sometime thing” relationship with Sunset Music and Arts meant that I never accounted for any end-of-year seasonal programming in the Sunset last year! Fortunately, yesterday provided me with an account of three programs, all in the Christmas spirit. This information arrived not a moment too soon, since the first of those concerts will be taking place this evening.
As usual, the date and time for each of those events will have a hyperlink to a Web page through which tickets may be purchased. For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. General admission for the first two events will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. Admission to the final performance will be by donation with a suggested amount of $10 per person. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.: According to my archives, it has been two years since the San Francisco Boys Chorus visited Sunset for a holiday performance. The ensemble is still led by Artistic Director Ian Robertson. He usually prepares a diverse selection of choral compositions, accounting for both the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a diversity of Christian offerings.
Vocalist and pianist Matt Mangels, prepared for his seasonal performance (from his Sunset Music and Arts Web page)
Saturday, December 6, 6:30 p.m.: Matt Mangels is a vocalist who accompanies himself at the piano. He will celebrate the Christmas season with a program of original songs and covers. The latter will run a wide gamut from the distant past of “Greensleeves” to the far more contemporary “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.” Those planning to attend should be prepared for Mangels encouraging the audience to sing with him!
Saturday, December 13, noon: This will be the annual Festival of Lessons and Carols. The Bible readings will account for the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus. A choir directed by Sally Porter Munroe will be accompanied by organist Vaughn Jones. Because this is a church service, there will be no charge for admission; but, as noted above, a donation of $10 per person is highly recommended.
