The Bleeding Edge: 12/23/2025

It should probably go without saying that The Bleeding Edge is a secular undertaking. As a result, things tend to go quiet around this time of year. Indeed, they are so quiet that there is only one event this week that is not influenced by the “holiday spirit.”
David Boyce performing at the Golden Gate Valley Branch of the San Francisco Public Library this past June (from the YouTube video of his performance)
As some readers might guess, that event is the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. He will host a performance by Funkonya. As of this writing, I have no idea whether this is a combo or a solo performance. All I do know is that the music will provide “an extra funky dose of groovalicousness.”
As usual, the performance will take place at Medicine for Nightmares on Friday, December 26. The venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book. Music will begin at 7 p.m., and there will probably be two sets.
