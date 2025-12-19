Keith Jarrett will Ring in Chez Hanny New Year

Keith Jarrett at the piano for a soundcheck prior to a performance on July 17, 2003 at the Jazz à Juan festival in Juan-les-Pins, Antibes, France (photograph by Olivier Bruchez, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license)
Once again Jazz Chez Hanny will present a program to celebrate the New Year. The title of the program will be Mandala – The Music of Keith Jarrett. The repertoire will be taken from works that pianist Jarrett composed for the two quartets he led in the Seventies. The first of these was the “American” quartet with saxophonist Dewey Redman, Charlie Haden on bass, and percussionist Paul Motian. The other was the quartet formed in Europe with Jan Garbarek on saxophone, bassist Palle Danielsson, and Jon Christensen on drum kit. Mandala is the name of the quartet that will visit Chez Hanny for the celebratory occasion.
Instrumentation departs somewhat from Jarrett’s. Saxophonist Sheldon Brown will lead, possibly commanding a diversity of wind instruments. Matt Clark will accompany at the piano with Michael Wilcox playing a six-string electric bass and Bryan Bowman on drums.
As many readers probably know by now, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 1. Admission will be $25, payable by Zelle sent to jazz@chezhanny.com, check to Jazz Chez Hanny, or cash.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
