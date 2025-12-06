Trio Mediæval Returns to SFP with New Vocalist

Hildegard of Bingen with nuns, possibly leading them in chant (source unknown, public domain, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page)
Last night Trio Mediæval returned to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to present their latest program of “early” music. The scare quotes are meant to denote that, while there was a significant emphasis on some of the earliest polyphonic compositions, all composed by Hildegard of Bingen, these were interleaved with seven pieces all composed in the 21st century (between 2002 and 2024). To be fair, I was much more familiar with Hildegard’s repertoire than I was with the more recent selections; but I was glad to have a new encounter with Gavin Bryars, whose “Benedicamus domino” concluded the program.
I must confess that, while my interest in music of the Middle Ages (reinforced by both book and record collections) has been with me since my days at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, I was delighted with the Bryars selection. He clearly appreciated the mediaeval repertoire and found just the right way to shine a contemporary light on it. By the same count, however, I have been listening to the Sequentia recordings of the complete works of Hildegard since 2017; but the experience of listening to last night’s performance was as fresh as ever.
The trio itself has changed since I last heard them in April of 2023. Anna Maria Friman is now the only founding member of the ensemble. Jorunn Lovise Husan was the first replacement of the group, joining in 2018. Last night I heard Ditte Marie Bræin performing with the group for the first time. Nevertheless, the spirit of the repertoire was as fresh as ever.
During that previous performance, Friman accompanied a Swedish love song playing a Hardanger fiddle. Last night instrumentation was provided by Kevin C. Devine, alternating between hurdy-gurdy and organetto. He also gave a duo performance with Friman this time playing a viol.
Taken as a whole, last night’s offering was as engaging as its 2023 predecessor. Among other factors, it reminded me of just how rich the musical repertoire of the Middle Ages was. There are clearly many more aspects to explore, and I hope that the Trio Mediæval vocalists will return soon to facilitate the exploration!
