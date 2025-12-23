SFS Announces Rescheduling of Brass Concert

Readers may recall that the annual Holiday Brass concert, scheduled for this past Saturday evening, December 20, was cancelled due to a citywide power outage. Fortunately, the ensemble did not waste any time in rescheduling the event, which will now take place on Sunday, January 11, at 7:30 p.m. As usual, those who have purchased tickets will be able to use them on this occasion; and, if the date and time are inconvenient, they can contact the Box Office (415-864-6000 or patronservices@sfsymphony.org) to arrange for ticket exchange, donation, gift certificate, or refund. Those who have not previously purchased tickets may do so through a Web page or by visiting the Box Office.
The SFS Trumpet section (courtesy of SFS)
The program will not change, beginning with the two arrangements by SFS Principal Trumpet Mark Inouye of movements selected from Handel’s HWV 351 suite Music for the Royal Fireworks and “Bist du bei mir,” an aria from Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel's opera Diomedes. There will also be the two major departures from the holiday spirit, the four-movement Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires, compiled by Steven Verhelst from the score of Astor Piazzolla’s opera Maria de Buenos Aires, and Enrique Crespo’s “Bruckner Etude.” Brad Hogarth will replace Edwin Outwater, who had originally been scheduled to conduct.
