Three Programs Remain in Volti’s 47th Season

Some readers may recall that Volti began its latest season about a month ago with its Sound & Transformation program at the Noe Valley Ministry on November 7. This morning’s electronic mail brought an announcement of the remaining three programs, each of which will involve a different partnership. All of the San Francisco performances will take place in the spring as follows:
Composer Chris Castro (from the LCCE Web page for Sound Stories)
Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: Volti will share a program entitled Sound Stories with the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE). The program will begin with the world premiere of “Babel,” composed by Chris Castro for narrator and instrumental ensemble. This will be followed by Mark Winges’ “Seasons Falling Through the Clouds.” LCCE will take over the rest of the program beginning with selections from Robert Schumann’s Opus 12 Fantasiestücke, followed by two recent compositions, “Sonitudes” by Robert Hughes and Shaw Okpebholo’s “Fractured Water.” For readers that do not already know, the Noe Valley Ministry is located in Noe Valley at 1021 Sanchez Street.
The second event will be a revival of Path of Miracles, created by Volti in partnership with ODC Dance. This was first performed in Grace Cathedral in February of 2023. A revival has been planned for performance at Saint Joseph’s Art Society, taking place on Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16. The venue will be Saint Joseph’s Arts Society at 1401 Howard Street. Unfortunately, no further information is currently available.
Similarly, little information has been provided for the final performance on Saturday, May 9, other than the venue being Herbst Theatre in the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall. The entire program will be devoted to Angel Island Oratorio, composed by Huang Ruo. Volti will be accompanied by the Del Sol Quartet, and there will be a staged performance by the Oakland Ballet. This will be the last of the three performances in the Dancing Moons Festival presented by Oakland Ballet.
Presumably, further details will be made available in the new year. For those that like to make their plans as soon as possible, earlier will be better than later. Hopefully, those that prefer earlier will be patient!
