Earplay Plans Season Inspired by Charles Ives

The piano trio of Earplay musicians Terrie Baune (violin), Thalia Moore (cello), and Keisuke Nakagoshi (piano) (courtesy of Earplay)
The beginning of the New Year will also see the beginning of Earplay’s 41st season. For those that do not yet know, Earplay is a chamber music ensemble founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1985; and they describe their repertoire as “lyrical and ferocious, modern and Romantic, finely honed and accessible.” The season will feature American composers in recognition of the sesquicentennial celebration of the Declaration of Independence. The overall title will be Answering The Unanswered Question, inspired by Charles Ives’ enigmatic orchestral composition, “The Unanswered Question.”
Bruce Bennett has composed an arrangement of Ives’ work specifically for the instrumentation provided by the Earplay musicians. Each of the three programs of the season will also feature a new composition serving as an “answer.” The three composers will be Emma Logan (January 19), Hyo-shin Na (March 12), and Aida Shirazi (May 25). The January 19 program will also include compositions by John Harbison and Roger Reynolds, but the Web page for those details is currently blank!
The January concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. As most readers probably know by now, the venue will be Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be $32 with a $10 rate for students. They may be purchased online through a ThunderTix Web page. The concert will also be live-streamed through YouTube. Earplay has its own YouTube Web site, and a hyperlink will be made available shortly before the concert begins.
