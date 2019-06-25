Adventurous Cabaret Coming to Heron Arts

Cabaret singer/songwriter Star Amerasu (photograph by Ryan Molnar, from her Facebook Events Web page)
In a little over a month’s time, Heron Arts will host an adventurous approach to cabaret conceived and realized by singer/songwriter Star Amerasu. “Incandescent Body” is a 40-minute one-act performance that has been organized around socially intense themes that include being a victim of sexual assault, turning to drugs to cope with a loved one’s death, and dealing with men who are secretive about their attraction to trans women. Amerasu’s presentation of the songs she has developed around those themes will be supplemented with the instrumental work of The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson, joined by Calvin Arsenia Scott. In addition Vanessa Thiessen and Robert Dekkers will provide choreography that will be danced by Babatunji, James Bowen, Lani Dickinson, Landes Dixon, and Moscelyne ParkeHarrison.
Amerasu has scheduled four performances that will take place over the course of two days. The days will be Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27; and the performances will begin at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Heron Arts is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. General admission tickets are being sold for $35; and VIP tickets will be available for $50. Doors will open twenty to thirty minutes before each performance begins, and a specialty cocktail will be served at a hosted bar. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a single Eventbrite Web page with a pull-down menu for selecting date and time.
No comments:
Post a Comment