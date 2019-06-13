Sarah Cahill to Give Two Flower Piano Concerts

A performance at last year’s Flower Piano at Night (photograph by Travis Lange, from this year’s Flower Piano Web site)
Once again Sunset Piano will partner with the San Francisco Botanical Garden (SFBC) to install a dozen grand pianos on the 55 acres that SFBC occupies in Golden Gate Park. This will be the fifth incarnation of Flower Piano, and interactive music festival with each of the twelve pianos in a beautiful garden setting where anyone can play them. In addition there will be scheduled weekend performances by local musicians, as well as the three-evening ticketed event Flower Piano at Night. Sunset Piano has created a Web page that provides details for all scheduled events.
As was the case last year, one of the featured local musicians will be pianist Sarah Cahill. She will give two performances, both of which have been organized around her current ongoing project The Future is Female. This project involves building up a repertoire of music composed by women around the globe and ranging from the eighteenth century to the “immediate present.” Cahill has prepared two distinct programs, each of which will be performed on a different date and time. The composers to be presented on the first program will be Hélène De Montgeroult, Florence Price, and Vítězslava Kaprálová; and those at the second will be Žibuoklė Martinaitytė, Germaine Tailleferre, and Frangiz Ali-zadeh.
The first program will be the first of the events to take place in Zellerbach Garden on Sunday, July 14, beginning at 11 a.m. The second will take place at the first of the Flower Piano at Night concerts. Cahill will be playing the piano in the Ancient Plant Garden, and her performance will probably begin between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. All single tickets for this concert are $55, and they may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page. This event page also provides information about discounted rates for those planning to attend more than one of the Flower Piano at Night concerts.
