The Bleeding Edge: 6/24/2019

Where adventurous listening is concerned, it appears that June is the month that will be going out like a lion. Another perspective may be that it will provide an opportunity to rev up listening skills in preparation for the Outsound Presents New Music Summit, whose concerts will get under way on July 23, as was announced at the beginning of this month. Of course, there are several of the “usual suspects,” whose events have already been reported:
- The final LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series of the month on June 27
- The conclusion of the June schedule at the Center for New Music with concerts on June 28 and June 29
- The last June jazz offering at Bird & Beckett Books and Records on June 29
- Kanta Judezmo at Old First Concerts on June 30
- The beginning of the July schedule at the Center for New Music on July 1
Nevertheless, in and among all of these offerings there are another seven events (two of which will take place this evening) as follows:
Monday, June 24, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: Ben Tinker’s Monthly Music Series will feature an evening with Shelley Hirsch, who will be visiting San Francisco. She will be joined by Thea Farhadian, Gino Robair, and Thomas Dimuzio. She will begin with a solo set. She will then perform duo and trio improvisations, concluding with an all-hands jam with the entire quartet.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Monday, June 24, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Once again my sources seem to have dropped the ball of the Monday Make-Out held on the first Monday of this month. Fortunately, as will be seen below, this problem will be remedied for the month of July. Furthermore, it will also be the case that there will again be a Monday Make-Out II concert held at the end of the month. This will follow the usual three-set format of cutting-edge Bay Area jazz and improvisation. The opening set will be a modern jazz trio led by saxophonist Jon Raskin. They will be followed by the art rock and progressive jazz combo that calls itself Education Reform. Appropriately enough, Education Reform will be followed by the Beauty School free improvisation trio led by Djll on both trumpet and modular synthesizer. The other members of the trio will be Matt Chandler on bass and Jacob Heule on drums.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26, 6:30 p.m., Honey Hive Gallery: The Honey Hive Gallery appears to be a new venue for adventurous listening. I first became aware of them last week, but the information they provided was sufficiently minimal to leave me skeptical. This week they are offering several performers that definitely deserve attention. The program will include solo sets by both violinist gabby fluke-mogul and guitarist Ty Mayer (performing as Floral), who also sings. There will also be two trio sets. One brings alto saxophonist Tom Weeks together with rhythm provided by Kazuto Sato on bass and Kevin Murray on drums. The other is called Recycling Club; and it consists of tenor saxophonist Josh Allen, bassist Ray Schaeffer, and drummer Phillip Everett.
The Honey Hive Gallery is located in the Sunset at 4117 Judah Street. That makes it accessible to the Muni N trolley line. It is located between 46th Avenue and 47th Avenue. Admission is by a donation of $10, and the show will conclude by 10 p.m. All ages are admitted, and there is a strict rule of no drinking or drugs in and around the venue.
Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: Ben Tinker’s Monthly Music Series will actually be bimonthly this month. fluke-mogul will also be performing for this program, this time in a quartet with Heule on drums along with Kim Nucci and Clarke Robinson. There will also be combo performances by the KREation Ensemble and Prizm. Specifics are the same as listed for June 24.
Sunday, June 30, 7 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: I cannot remember the last time I put out information about Artists’ Television Access, because, as the name implies, the primary focus of the offerings there is video. This particular program, however, will be audiovisual, involving composers of music extending into the visual domain. The most familiar of these composers in my own experience is Bill Hsu, whose work with electronics and real-time video I have seen at the Center for New Music. I also know of Christopher Burns through his partnership with violinist Miranda Cuckson to realize a performance of Luigi Nono’s “La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura.” The program will also include saxophonist John Ingle, whom I know from his work with sfSound. There will also be a multimedia multi-genre solo set by Peter J Woods.
Artists’ Television Access is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. Admission will be between $7 and $10. Apparently, payment for admission will be only at the door.
Monday, July 1, 8 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist David Murray will return to Bird & Beckett for a duo gig with Chicago-based percussionist Kahil El’Zabar. This will be the first duo performance they have given at Bird & Beckett since April of 2017. The program will consist of two 50-minute sets and should conclude at 10 p.m. Advance tickets went on sale on June 1 but only for 24 tickets. Capacity will be 35 seated and another fourteen standing. Tickets for remaining seats will go on sale at 7 p.m. at the price of $30. Available standing room tickets will be sold for $25. All purchases will be cash-only. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Monday, July 1, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The usual beginning-of-the-month Monday Make-Out will also be a three-set offering. The duo of Dave Mihaly and Dusty Feathers will lead with their own take on folk singing. They will be followed by a duo improvisation performed by Bruce Ackley and Bill Orcutt. The final set will be taken by the space rock group called Crow Crash Radio. Specifics are the same as they were for the June 24 performance described above.
