The Bleeding Edge: 6/10/2019

This will be a very busy week; and, to make matters more complicated, all of the activity will take place between Thursday and Sunday, meaning that it will be almost impossible to avoid having to make choices. On the other hand, those that have been following this site regularly are probably already prepared for that prospect, given that there has already been a busy-weekend article to account for Saturday and Sunday. Indeed, this is one of those weeks in which only one event has not been accounted for by one earlier article or another. Those events that are already “on the books” are as follows:
- Each of those four days will see a recital at the Center for New Music, the first from the Latitudes series and the remaining three presented as part of Chris Brown’s EEP! (Electronic Ensemble Performance) Weekend.
- The weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert will also take place on Thursday.
- The weekend of Saturday and Sunday will present both the final two Festival 24 programs offered by Other Minds and two performances of the same program by the Dresher | Davel Invented Instrument Duo.
All that remains is the latest adventurous programming to be found at the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center. Bay Area guitarist Hristo Vitchev (born in Sofia, Bulgaria) will lead his quartet in a performance of music from his newest First Orbit Sounds recording, Of Light and Shadows. The remaining members of the quartet are Jasnam Daya Singh on piano, Dan Robbins on bass, and Mike Shannon on drums. The good news is that this concert will take place after all of the busy-weekend performances have run their course.
Following the usual Henderson format, there will be two performances of this concert, both on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices for both concerts will be $25. They may be purchased online through the single event page for these performances. Seating is open, and I have yet to encounter a bad seat in the space. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
