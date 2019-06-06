Phillip Greenlief to Conclude La Rocco Installation

One of the images for Claudia La Rocco’s And What’s More (from her event page on the Web site for The Lab)
Since December 15 of last year, The Lab has been hosting Claudia La Rocco’s And What’s More, a literary, performance, art, and sound project that plays with audience/maker/doer relationships. This installation is actually the final installment of a more extended project called Olivia Trilogy, which has involved collaborations with artists in a wide variety of different fields. And What’s More will wrap up in a little over two weeks’ time, when her final collaboration will be with composer Philip Greenlief. Those who have followed this site know that La Rocco has given duo performances with Greenlief, several of which have been hosted by the Center for New Music.
Many of Greenlief’s scores are actually maps, used in place of more conventional approaches to music notation. That departure from convention is reinforced by the fact that the maps may be interpreted by any ensemble or group of performers from diverse disciplines. For the conclusion of the And What’s More installation, Greenlief has prepared a map score for a full-evening performance entitled The Known Universe for Olivia. The score will be interpreted by live electronics, voices, and movement.
Electronics will be provided by Danishta Rivero-Castro, Sandy Sleeper, Kyle Bruckmann, Thomas Dimuzio, Madalyn Merkey, and Wobbly. Rivero-Castro and Sleeper will also be vocalists, joined by Aurora Josephson. Movement will be performed by Alex Escalante, Jesse Hewit, and Eleanor Hullihan. Greenlief will perform on saxophone. Performers will be allowed to enter and move freely in the installation space, but Greenlief will also provide cues in his capacity as conductor.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, which is a short walk to the east from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $10. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then.
