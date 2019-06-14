New Garrett + Moulton Program Coming in August

Once again I feel it necessary to call attention to the latest program being prepared by Garrett + Moulton Productions due to the group’s interest in working with “live” and/or original music. The title of the next program will be Four Acts of Light and Wonder; and all four of the works to be performed, three of which will be premieres, will involve musicians performing as well as dancers. The choreography will be both individual and collaborative efforts by Janice Garrett and Charles Moulton; and the dancers will include Carolina Czechowska, Gretchen LaWall, Nol Simonse, Haiou Wang and Miche Wong. Ten musicians will participate in an ensemble of two trombones, two trumpets, two clarinets, two cellos, flute and piano. Original music will be composed by Jonathan Russell, who has been a long-time collaborator with Garrett + Moulton.
The first world premiere will be “The Over-Soul,” choreographed for five dancers by Garrett with an original score by Russell. The title comes from an essay by Ralph Waldo Emerson; and the dance may mark the first time than a nineteenth-century American essay on human relations has been given choreographic interpretation. The other world premiere will be a new variation on Moulton’s “Ball Passing,” which has been described as “a living puzzle that models how diverse individuals can joyfully cooperate to solve complex problems.” The concept was first realized in 1978, and since then it has been taught to more that 5000 individuals with widely varied cultural backgrounds. The photograph below shows a moment from a version that Moulton created for 72 performers.
The world premiere performance of Moulton’s “Ball Passing” for 72 performers (from Moulton’s Web site for his ball passing projects)
The new version will incorporate a community cast comprised of dancers and a movement choir of intergenerational performers from the local San Francisco community via workshops held in the spring of 2019 in partnership with ODC, Rhythm & Motion, San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance, and other local partners. Russell will provide an original score for the performance. The remaining premiere performance will be Garrett’s reconstruction of “Gojubi.” This fiercely exuberant, hyper-kinetic, colorful work was premiered in London in 2012; and this will be its United States premiere. The score for the performance will be Russell’s “12 Bean Groove Machine.” The final work on the program will be “The Mozart,” created jointly by Garrett and Moulton and performed by the five dancers named above along with guest artist Jeremy Smith. The music will be a selection of piano sonatas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which will be performed by Allegra Chapman.
This program will be given three performances at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) Theater. These will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11. The Theater is located at 700 Howard Street on the northwest corner of Third Street. Center orchestra tickets are $42 and those on the side and in the Terrace are $35. Students with valid identification will be admitted for $25. YBCA members, seniors, and groups of ten or more receive a 20% discount. There will also be a special gala benefit following the Saturday performance. Tickets that cover both the performance and the gala are priced between $75 and $500. They may be purchased on the Web page for the Saturday performance and come with prime seating in the Orchestra section.
