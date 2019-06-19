Free Concerts in Union Square: September, 2019

Some may feel I am jumping the gun a bit in providing a summary for the final month of this summer’s free Union Square Live concerts. However, it turns out that my source for information on Facebook has gone “off the air.” As a result, I wanted to let readers know that the best source of information is the Event Calendar Web page that Union Square Live has created for its own Web site. Hopefully, I shall still be able to determine whether or not these schedules are up-to-date and modify them when they are not, relying, as always, on getting the word out about such changes through my Facebook shadow site. However, it is worth noting that the Event Calendar provides a bit more detail about content than could be found on the Facebook site. Nevertheless, this site will just provide the basic information about the general genre and specific performers for each event as follows:
Sunday, September 1, 2 p.m.: Tango in the Square: Tangonero
Wednesday, September 4, noon: Eric Long (country blues and American roots)
Wednesday, September 4, 6 p.m.: Mangobus (funk and jazz)
Sunday, September 8, 2 p.m.: Moonalice (American roots and folk)
Wednesday, September 11, 6 p.m.: The Sonando Project (Cuban, Brazilian, and salsa)
Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (blues and rock)
Wednesday, September 18, 6 p.m.: Lee Presson & the Nails (sinister swing)
Sunday, September 22, 2 p.m.: Well Known Strangers (Americana and rock)
Sunday, September 29, 2 p.m.: Talley Up! (New Orleans funk)
No comments:
Post a Comment