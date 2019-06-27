Center for New Music: August, 2019

As is the case for next month, events scheduled for August at the Center for New Music (C4NM) have been, at least thus far, relatively sparse. Nevertheless, taking into account activities presented by American Bach Soloists, the Merola Opera Program, and West Edge Opera, August is going to be a busy month, particularly during the first half. It thus seems judicious to put out the word about those C4NM concerts that have been announced to date. As usual, any updates, will appear on this Web page; and, as usual, I shall my Facebook shadow site to put out the word when any such update appears.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Wednesday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.: Woodwind innovator Cornelius Boots will present his Birthday Bash concert, celebrating 45 years on earth (sixteen of which have been in the Bay Area). Much of the program will involve solo performances on shakuhachi (a bamboo flute), including the bass version of the instrument, known as the taimu. Boots is also promising the premiere of a composition for what he calls a “proto-Taimu ensemble” with the participation of guest artists, including Kevin Chen, Chris Adkins, Stikman, and Nils Frykdahl. There are likely to be other performers, who will be subsequently announced. The charge will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, August 11, 6 p.m.: The Bay Area Composer Group will present a solo guitar recital by Roberto Granados. The program will consist entirely of new pieces all written by composers based in the Bay Area. The charge will be $12 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members.
Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.: Charles Xavier, who works with experimental electronica, will present the latest results in “XBOOM,” his creative music project architected for improvisation based on both jazz and his electronic gear. Structure involves sound cycles that involve repetition or improvisation derived from live looping and digital effects. One of the sources he has explored has been Brad Mehldau’s album Taming of the Dragon. For this performance, Xavier will supplement his electronic work with performances on drums. He will be joined by jazz trumpeter Clifford Brown III and Matt Montgomery on electric guitar and violin. General admission will be $15 with a $10 charge for C4NM members and $5 for students.
No comments:
Post a Comment