Music Memorial Sunday: 2019

Announcement for Music Memorial Sunday (courtesy of Paul Ellison)
This Sunday will be the next Music Memorial Sunday service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. This will be the Pentecost service, and it will include a Procession and the celebration of a High Mass. The choral selections will be performed by resident choir Schola Adventus led by Music Director Paul Ellison. Those compositions will be “The Spirit of the Lord” by Healey Willan, “Listen Sweet Dove” by Grayston Ives, and “O Lord Give Thy Holy Spirit” by Thomas Tallis. Ellison will also provide the organ postlude music, which will be the BWV 652 chorale prelude “Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott” (come, Holy Spirit, Lord God) by Johann Sebastian Bach.
This service will begin at 11 a.m. this coming Sunday, June 9, and it will last about one hour. Since this will be a service, rather than a concert, no admission will be charged; but a collection will be taken. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center.
