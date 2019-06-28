SF International Piano Festival in San Francisco

San Francisco International Piano Festival founder and artistic director Jeffrey LaDeur (from the Meet the Artists Web page on the Festival Web site)
Once again the month of August will see the latest installment in the San Francisco International Piano Festival, presented by the New Piano Collective. This year, however, there will be only one concert performed within the San Francisco city limits. That will be the Grand Finale, planned as a memorial concert to honor the life of Thomas C. LaDeur, father of the Festival founder and artistic director Jeffrey LaDeur. LaDeur will perform two concertos with instrumental accompaniment provided by the members of the Alexander String Quartet (violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz, violist Paul Yarbrough, and cellist Sandy Wilson) joined by Scott Pingel, Principal Bass with the San Francisco Symphony. The concertos will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 415 piano concerto in C major and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 58 (fourth) piano concerto in G major. This ensemble will also accompany mezzo Kindra Scharich in a performance of Mozart’s K. 505 concert aria “Ch'io mi scordi di te.” The remaining work on the program will be the original four-hand version of Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose suite, performed by special guests Daria Rabotkina and Albert Kim.
This performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. All tickets are being sold for $40. They may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment