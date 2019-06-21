LIEDER ALIVE’s 2019/20 Liederabend Series

Once again the new season of vocal recitals presented by LIEDER ALIVE! as the Liederabend (evening of songs) Series will begin in September. This will be the ninth annual season since the Series was inaugurated in 2011 by LIEDER ALIVE! Founder and Director Maxine Bernstein. The new season will raise the number of concerts from six recitals to eight. Once again, all performances will take place at 5 p.m. on a Sunday evening. The specifics are as follows:
September 1: Readers may recall that the current season will close out at the end of this month with a program consisting entirely of songs by Richard Strauss, including the posthumously published Four Last Songs. The new season will open with a program shared between Strauss and Franz Schubert, and the vocalist will be Adler alumna Sarah Cambidge. Her accompanist will be pianist Peter Grünberg.
September 29: Baritone Eugene Villanueva will make another return appearance. His accompanist at the piano will again be Grünberg. His program, however, will be organized around the text, rather than the music. His program will consist of a survey of setting of poems by Heinrich Heine.
October 6: This program will present two Adler alumni, tenor Pene Pati and pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg. Greenberg is now an active member of the San Francisco Opera Music Staff. This will be another program featuring Richard Strauss, coupled this time with Paolo Tosti.
November 10: This will be a Spanish program. Four Spanish composers will be represented. The program will also include settings by Robert Schumann and Hugo Wolf of German translations of Spanish texts compile as the Spanisches Liederbuch by Emanuel Geibel and Paul Heyse. Grünberg will accompany soprano Esther Rayo.
January 19: Mezzo and LIEDER ALIVE! regular Kindra Scharich will return to present her latest recital program. Her accompanist will again be pianist Jeffrey LaDeur. The featured composition will be Schumann’s Opus 39 Liederkreis. The program will also feature a solo performance by LaDeur of Schumann’s Opus 82 collection Waldszenen.
March 29: Bass Kirk Eichelberger will return, accompanied again by pianist Simona Snitkovskaya. He will also perform a Schumann cycle, the Opus 48 Dichterliebe. The program will conclude with a selection of songs by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
May 24: Heidi Moss Erickson will make her return appearance. Her accompanist will again be Grünberg. The program will focus on Schubert and Strauss.
June 28: This will be the regular annual visit of pianist John Parr. The vocalist that will join him will be announced at a later date. The program will again be devoted to Schumann.
All performances will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Subscriptions for the full series will be $300 for reserved seating at all concerts and $200 for general admission. There will also be a discounted rate of $125 for students, seniors, and working artists. These may be purchased online from an Eventbrite event page. Single tickets for all concerts are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite using the hyperlinks attached to the dates for each of the concerts. Tickets at the door will be $40 with a $20 discount for students, seniors, and working artists. If purchased in advance, the prices will be $75 for reserved seating, $35 for general admission, and $20 for students, seniors, and working artists. Those interested in both subscriptions and single tickets may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
