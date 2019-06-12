Free Concerts in Union Square: August, 2019

The August calendar for this summer’s free Union Square Live concerts seems to have been finalized. Given that the first half of August is already filling up with performances by the Merola Opera Program, American Bach Soloists, and West Edge Opera, it is probably a good idea to account for these free concerts sooner rather than later. I shall do my best to make sure that any changes in plans are posted on my Facebook shadow site. As usual, this site will just provide the basic information about the general genre and specific performers for each event as follows:
Sunday, August 4, 2 p.m.: Tango in the Square: Quinta Tango
Wednesday, August 7, noon: Ukulenny (Hawaiian)
Wednesday, August 7, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (American roots and folk)
Sunday, August 11, 2 p.m.: Dusty Green Bones Band (Newgrass)
Wednesday, August 14, 6 p.m.: Whateverglades (country)
Sunday, August 18, 2 p.m.: Michael Manring, Larry Kassin, and John R. Burr (improvised synthesis of jazz and chamber music)
Wednesday, August 21, 6 p.m.: Par Avion (surf and rock)
Sunday, August 25, 2 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (blues and rock)
Wednesday, August 28, 6 p.m.: Brian Andres & and Afro-Cuban Jazz Cartel (Latin, jazz, and salsa)
