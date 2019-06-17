The Bleeding Edge: 6/17/2019

This will be another busy week with events distributed a bit more evenly than they were last week. Once again, only one event has not previously been taken into account. Those events that are already “on the books” are as follows:
- As was reported a week ago, Bay Area guitarist Hristo Vitchev will bring his quartet to the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center.
- The Center for New Music will host recitals on both June 18 and June 22.
- Outsound Presents will host both LSG and SIMM Series concerts on June 20 and June 23, respectively.
- Old First Concerts will present jazz by the Golden Circle Sextet on June 23.
- Karl Evangelista will present Labas, a full-evening avant-garde composition, at Bird & Beckett Books and Records, on June 23.
All that remains is this month’s installment in the series of experimental performances at the Peacock Lounge. On this occasion there will be only three sets, rather than four. However, one of those sets will involve a visit by Anla Courtis, who will perform with local artists Wobbly and Thomas Dimuzio. Maria Yates will present her latest solo project, TendHer. Finally, Travis Johns will perform as VauxFlores.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10.
