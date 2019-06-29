Last Minute Announcement: Live Jazz at Noise

Guitarist Lee Dynes (from the Facebook Events Web page for this performance)
Guitarist Lee Dynes will be performing with his trio late this afternoon. His repertoire combines modern jazz with world music, as well as other improvisational approaches to performance. Rhythm will be provided by Chris Bastian on bass and Matthew Buckner on drums.
The venue will be Noise, a record store that specializes in vinyls located in the Outer Richmond District. It also supports the performance of live music, which had made it a favorite spot for many local musicians. The street address is 3427 Balboa Street, which is between 35th Avenue and 36th Avenue. It can be reached easily by the Muni 38 line. The performance will begin at 4 p.m. this afternoon, June 29, and should run for about three hours (most likely in two sets with a break between them). Donations at the door will be greatly appreciated.
