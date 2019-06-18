Joel Tepper to Return to Concerts at the Cadillac

It has been a while since I posted a preview article for an event in the Concerts at the Cadillac series at the Cadillac Hotel in the Tenderloin. However, I wanted to get out the word that, while most of the events in the series focus on jazz, classical pianist Joel Tepper will be returning. Those who know about the Cadillac will deduce that he will be playing the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano in the hotel’s lobby.
According to my records, Tepper made his last visit to the Cadillac in June of 2017. On that occasion he organized his program around the 24 preludes that Frédéric Chopin collected in his Opus 28. This time his program will again present a challenging undertaking, Johannes Brahms’ Opus 5 (third) piano sonata in F minor. Tepper has also planned three somewhat lighter offerings to build up to this occasion. He will begin with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken XVI/35 solo piano sonata in C major. This will be followed by the first of the two “arabesques” compositions by Claude Debussy in E major, after which Tepper will play a nocturne in E-flat major by Chopin, the second of the two in his Opus 55 set.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, June 21. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D concert grand made by Steinway. The original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
