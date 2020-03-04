CMC to Present a Program of Two Horn Trios

from the Eventbrite event page for the concert being described
The repertoire for the horn trio (horn, violin, and piano) is not particularly extensive. Given how few opportunities there are to encounter horn recitals of any kind, that repertoire is easier to encounter on recordings than it is in performance. Fortunately, Michael Long, who teaches violin at the Community Music Center (CMC) will be providing one of those opportunities in a little over a week.
His cousin, Maria Long, plays the horn; and the two of them will join forces with pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi to present a program of two horn trios. The more familiar of these will be Johannes Brahms’ Opus 40 trio in E-flat major. (This was given a fine performance by San Francisco Symphony musicians as part of their February chamber music recital; but, given how seldom this piece is performed, there is no such thing as having too many opportunities to listen to it.) The program will begin with a trio that receives almost no consistent exposure, Carl Czerny’s Opus 105. This is also in the key of E-flat major. (It is worth noting that both Czerny and Brahms specified that the horn part could be played by a cello.)
This recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. It will take place at the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. There will be no charge for admission. However, registration through an Eventbrite event page is strongly recommended. Donations will also be accepted, both on the reservation page and at the door. These will help with the logistics of the concert, including the venue, travel, and support for the musicians. Eventbrite will calculate the processing fee that it charges, which will determine how much of the donation is tax-deductible.
