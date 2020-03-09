COVID-19 Cancellations as of March 9, 2020

As I had expected, specific information about performances taking place in the near future, particularly between now and March 20, are coming in gradually. Since I was out for most of the afternoon, I am in a position to summarize the information that arrived today. Two of these notifications were expected, since they involve Herbst Theatre; but there is additional news from another part of San Francisco. Specifics are as follows:
The return of the Pavel Haas Quartet to San Francisco Performances (SFP) was scheduled for performance tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 10) in Herbst. SFP tried to find an alternative venue but, unfortunately, did not succeed. This concert, in which the quartet will be joined by pianist Boris Giltburg, will be rescheduled to take place during the 2020–21 season. Patrons tickets will be honored for the new date, once it has been determined. Those with questions are free to call SFP at 415-677-0325 or to contact the SFP electronic mail address.
The Romantic Reflections concert in Herbst by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra on Friday, March 13, has been cancelled, as have all performances of this program at other venues in the Bay Area.
Ain’t I A Woman!, performed by THE CORE ENSEMBLE, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, March 15, in Knuth Hall at San Francisco State University has been cancelled; and the Morrison Chamber Music Center is working on rescheduling this event.
No comments:
Post a Comment