SFEMS to Conclude Season with Bach Recital

Jory Vinikour and Rachel Barton Pine (photograph by Lisa-Marie Mazzucco, courtesy of SFEMS)
This month the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS) will conclude its 2019–20 concert season with a program devoted entirely to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Violinist Rachel Parton Pine and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour will come together to present both solo and duo compositions. The program will be framed by two duo sonatas, beginning with BWV 1014 in B minor and concluding with BWV 1016 in E major. Between those selections Pine will play the BWV 1004 solo partita in D minor. Vinikour’s solo will be BWV 831, a suite in B minor generally given the title “Overture in the French style.” This was the second of the two compositions included in Bach’s second Clavier-Übung (keyboard exercise) volume (the first being the BWV 971 “Italian” concerto).
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. The venue will be the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. General admission is $50, with special rates for seniors ($45), SFEMS member ($42.50), and students ($15). Tickets may be purchased (with seat selection) online through the event page for this concert.
No comments:
Post a Comment