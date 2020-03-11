Voices of Music to Cancel Final Concert

Readers have probably noticed that I have already begun to prepare preview articles for events scheduled to take place next month. While I was planning to write a “busy weekend” article for the first weekend in April, I received my first announcement of a cancellation during that weekend. The home page for the Voices of Music concert schedule now leads with the following statement:
In response to the domestic spread of the COVID-19 virus, and in following the recommendations of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, Voices of Music has decided to cancel our Bach and Buxtehude concerts on April 2, 3 and 5, 2020.
The San Francisco performance of that concert had been scheduled for April 3.
As has been the case with other cancellations, there are the usual options for those already holding tickets:
- Those who choose to donate their tickets will be entitled to a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
Those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with the Box Office at either 415-377-4444 or 415-260-4687. Arrangements can also be made through Director of Patron Services Greta Hryciw through electronic mail.
