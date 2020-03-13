COVID-19 Cancellations/Postponements: 3/13

This afternoon saw a series of press releases involving further cancellations and postponements of performing arts events due to COVID-19 involving four different organizations:
San Francisco Performances (SFP) is in the process of determining new dates for five of the events on its calendar. The events that will be so postponed are the following:
- The British Invasion program involving guitarist Bill Kanengiser performing with the Alexander String Quartet, which had been scheduled for March 7
- The Saturday morning presentation by Robert Greenberg with performances by the Alexander String Quartet scheduled for March 21
- David Russell’s guitar recital scheduled for the evening of March 21
- András Schiff’s piano recital scheduled for March 26
- The conclusion of Garrick Ohlsson’s Brahms cycle scheduled for March 31
New dates have not yet been set for any of these events, but SFP will release information once it as been finalized. In addition, two of the concerts for this month will be cancelled without rescheduling:
- The duo recital by violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes on March 27
- The return of the Jerusalem Quartet on March 28
In both cases, those holding tickets to either a canceled or a postponed event have the following five options:
- Exchange the ticket for another concert in the remainder of the current season without any fee imposed.
- Apply the value of the ticket towards the purchase of a subscription or a single ticket to an event in the 2020–2021 season.
- Donate the ticket to SFP, and claim a tax-deduction for the donation.
- Apply the value of the ticket towards a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Patrons may contact SFP by calling 415-677-0325 any time between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. SFP may also be reached through electronic mail.
The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players will cancel both performances of its Prismatic Reflections program, the one in San Francisco on March 27 and the one in Oakland on March 28. These concerts will not be rescheduled. However, selections from the programs may be performed as part of the 50th Season Launch Party. The date of this event has not yet been finalized, but it will probably take place this coming June.
The San Francisco performance of Faire is the Heaven on the afternoon of March 29 has been cancelled.
Finally, San Francisco Symphony has extended its list of cancelled events. The current lists is as follows:
- March 15: a concert by the SFS Youth Orchestra featuring the music of Benjamin Britten
- March 17: a flute recital by James Galway
- March 22: a screening of Buster Keaton’s silent classic The General with music provided by organist Cameron Carpenter
- March 22: a piano recital by Hélène Grimaud
- April 4: The Meet the Orchestra event in the Music for Families series featuring the SFS Youth Orchestra
- April 4: The evening performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 243 setting of the Magnificat canticle presented by the SFS Chorus
An Evening with Bernadette Peters will be rescheduled for the summer. Ticket holders will be contacted with specific information soon.
The same options apply to those already holding tickets:
- Tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the current season; and all exchange fees will be waived.
- Tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Those who choose to donate their tickets will be entitled to a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
Again, those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
