SF Philharmonic (Hopefully) to Continue Season

Gallia Kastner and Jessica Bejarano on the poster for the next San Francisco Philharmonic concert (from its Facebook Events Web page)
The inaugural concert presented by the San Francisco (SF) Philharmonic last month appears to have been a successful one. Founder and Music Director Jessica Bejarano has prepared another concert for next month. I have no idea what the size of the audience was. However, if they can keep the number under 100 persons, they may be able to go ahead with that event without violating the Public Health Order issued at the end of last week.
Once again Bejarano has planned an overture-concerto-symphony program. The concerto will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 61 violin concerto in D major. The soloist will be Gallia Kastner, currently Concertmaster of the American Youth Symphony. The overture will be the one that Giuseppe Verdi prepared for his opera La forza del destino. The “symphony” following the intermission will be Rimsky-Korsakov’s Opus 35 Scheherazade, which, strictly speaking, the composer called a “symphonic suite” in four movements.
Once again the performance will begin at 8 p.m., this time on April 11; and doors will open at 7:30 p.m. It will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, which is located in the Veterans Building (on the fourth floor) at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. General admission will be $30 for the remainder of this month, after which the price will go up to $35. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
