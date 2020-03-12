Lenten Evensong at Church of the Advent

This coming Sunday, March 15, will be the Third Sunday in Lent. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King will celebrate it with Evensong and the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Music will be provided, as usual, by Schola Adventus, the church’s resident choir directed by Paul Ellison. Selections will include The Second Service by William Byrd, “When David heard” by Thomas Tomkins, and “O salutaris Hostia” by Thomas Tallis. The music for the Preces versicles and responses will also be by Tomkins.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 4 p.m. this coming Sunday, March 15. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
No comments:
Post a Comment