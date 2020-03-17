SFP to Cancel/Postpone Remainder of Season

This past Friday this site ran the announcement that San Francisco Performances (SFP) would cancel or postpone the remainder of its events for the month of March. Today SFP President Melanie Smith announced the cancellation/postponement of the remainder of the 40th anniversary season. This will involve the rescheduling of four additional events, making the total list of postponements as follows:
- The British Invasion program involving guitarist Bill Kanengiser performing with the Alexander String Quartet, which had been scheduled for March 7
- The Saturday morning presentation by Robert Greenberg with performances by the Alexander String Quartet scheduled for March 21
- David Russell’s guitar recital scheduled for the evening of March 21
- András Schiff’s piano recital scheduled for March 26
- The conclusion of Garrick Ohlsson’s Brahms cycle scheduled for March 31
- Marc-André Hamelin’s piano recital scheduled for April 23
- The celebration of the 40th anniversary on April 26, including the Free Family Day of Performance in the afternoon and the 40th Anniversary Concert in the evening
- The final Saturday morning presentation by Robert Greenberg with performances by the Alexander String Quartet scheduled for May 16
New dates have not yet been set for any of these event, but SFP will release information once any of them have been finalized.
There are also additions to the earlier list of two concerts to be cancelled without rescheduling. The total list is now as follows:
- The duo recital by violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Javier Perianes on March 27
- The return of the Jerusalem Quartet on March 28
- The conclusion of the Salon Series curated by Edward Simon on April 15
- Two performances by tenor Mark Padmore, the first a duo recital with Hamelin on April 27 and the second a solo song recital on April 29
- The recital by baritone Benjamin Appl, accompanied at the piano by James Baillieu, on May 6
In addition a date had not yet been announced for the annual Gift Concert, and that event will not be held this season.
Those holding tickets to either a canceled or a postponed event have the following five options:
- Exchange the ticket for another concert in the remainder of the current season without any fee imposed.
- Apply the value of the ticket towards the purchase of a subscription or a single ticket to an event in the 2020–2021 season.
- Donate the ticket to SFP, and claim a tax-deduction for the donation.
- Apply the value of the ticket towards a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Patrons may contact SFP by calling 415-677-0325 any time between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. SFP may also be reached through electronic mail.
