The Bleeding Edge: 3/2/2020

The monthly schedules incorporated into a single “busy weekend” article account for a generous share of events taking place at both the Center for New Music and the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. The only other event to have received previous coverage is tonight’s Monday Make-Out concert, which was reported in last week’s Bleeding Edge column. That leaves only three events to take into account, two involving “usual suspects” venues and all likely to be of interest:
Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual four-set evening; and at least two of the sets are likely to be familiar to regular readers. One of those will be taken by Amanda Chaudhary, best known for her work with synthesizer gear. Her plan is to work with different levels of electronic sophistication, including theremin, modular synthesizers, and custom software. She is planning to add children’s’ toys and folk instruments to the mix. Similarly, Bjll Dingalls is likely to be familiar once the name is recognized as the synthesis of Bill Hsu, Matt Ingalls, and Tom Djll, working with both synthesis gear (likely to involve images in Hsu’s case) and acoustic instruments. Another solo set will be taken by Yasi Perata under the name sPyDrnx, reflecting on past performances as Syrnx. The remaining set will also be a solo of unconventional sounds presented by Fletcher Pratt.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m., The Wattis Institute: This venue is currently displaying Solar Cry, an exhibition by Lydia Ourahmane. In this setting sound artist Laetitia Sonami will present a performance that activates empty space. Much of her work involves designing and building her own instruments. For this performance Sonami will use the Spring Spyre, an instrument that applies neural networks to real-time audio synthesis. The software will learn from and respond to audio signals emitted by Ourahmane’s works.
The Wattis Institute is located at 360 Kansas Street, between 16th Street and 17th Street. This is just east of the overpass for the 101 freeway. There will be no charge for admission.
Sunday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This is another week in which Outsound Presents has announced programming only for the next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert. (This may be due to the appearance of performers often presented by Outsound playing at the Peacock.) The first set will be taken by Dave Mihaly and the Shore. All compositions will be by Mihaly, who plays both drums and guitar. He will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Lin Shi (piano and percussion), Charith Premawardhana (viola), and Patrick Byers (baritone saxophone and flute). The second set will see the latest installment of music by Bill Noertker, playing bass. On this occasion he will be joined by Annelise Zamula on tenor saxophone and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jon Arkin on drums. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment