Remaining SFO Schwabacher Recitals Cancelled

By now readers should be well aware of the extension of the Public Health Order prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more persons through April 30 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since there are 299 seats in the Taube Atrium Theater, the final two recitals of the 2020 Schwabacher Recital Series will be canceled. These are the solo recital given by mezzo Ashley Dixon, accompanied by second-year Adler Fellow, pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad, scheduled for April 1, and the final recital at which pianist Warren Jones was scheduled to accompany three Adler Fellows: soprano Esther Tonea, tenor Victor Starsky, and baritone Timothy Murray. That “grand finale” was scheduled for April 22.
The staff of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) will be contacting ticket holders, who may choose to receive a full refund or donate the cost of the ticket back to SFO. Due to the “Shelter in Place” order of the San Francisco Health Officer, SFO administrative staff will be working remotely while the order is in effect, between now at 11:59 p.m. on April 7, unless that order is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the Health Officer. In addition, SFO Box Office windows, located in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, will remain closed through April 30. However, the telephone number for the Box Office, 415-864-3330, has been scheduled to remain active during the usual SFO business hours, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The Box Office has an electronic mail address, and the SFO home page will be kept up-to-date with the latest news about future events.
