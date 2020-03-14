Community Music Center to Close Through April 5

The Mission District CMC building (courtesy of CMC)
Beginning today the Community Music Center (CMC) has decided to close both its Mission District and Richmond District facilities until April 5. That means that all concerts and events scheduled during this time period have been cancelled. However, CMC is pursuing plans to continue music lessons remotely. Both students and faculty will be informed as those plans take shape.
CMC will follow the recommendations of both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the San Francisco Department of Public Health. If closure will extend past April 5, further announcements will be released in a timely manner. Current channels for updates include electronic mail, posts to the CMC Facebook site, and notification through the CMC Web site.
