COVID-19 Cancellations as of March 12, 2020

In terms of today’s news flow, this morning’s article about further San Francisco Symphony (SFS) cancellations jumped the gun a bit. Not all cancellations are based on Mayor London N. Breed’s announcements regarding the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center and large group events of 1000 or more persons. Therefore an updated summary of cancellations for this month seems in order as follows:
Cancellations by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra on March 13 and the Morrison Chamber Music Center on March 15 were announced at the beginning of this week.
As was reported this morning, cancellations in Davies Symphony Hall include this week’s subscription concerts (with performances on March 12, 13, and 14), the SFS Youth Orchestra concert on March 15, James Galway’s flute recital on March 17, Cameron Carpenter’s organ accompaniment to a screening of The General on the afternoon of March 22, and Hélène Grimaud’s piano recital on the evening of that same day.
The Old First Concerts (O1C) Pacific Pythagorean Music Festival (March 21) and Junior Bach Festival (March 22) will not take place as scheduled. The Del Sol Quartet will arrange a new date with O1C. However, they also plan to livestream the digital premiere of “A Popular Tune” by Jung Yoon Wie and Ben Johnston’s tenth string quartet, and the YouTube Web page has been created to receive this performance beginning at 7 p.m. on March 21. The Bach Festival, on the other hand, is an annual event. It will be cancelled, and listeners will have to wait until about the same time next year.
The visit by Quatour Danel to Chamber Music San Francisco was scheduled to take place in Herbst Theater this Saturday, March 14; and it has been cancelled.
