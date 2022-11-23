2022: Chanticleer’s Two Christmas Performances

The members of Chanticleer preparing for their annual Christmas program (from the Web page for A Chanticleer Christmas)
For much longer than I have been writing about them, the Chanticleer vocalists have been giving two performances in San Francisco of their traditional seasonal program entitled A Chanticleer Christmas. This program will be performed throughout many different venues in California between December 11 and December 23. San Francisco is one of two cities that enjoys the luxury of choosing between two dates. (The other is Carmel.)
This year’s program will be full of new arrangements of well-known tunes. However, it will begin in candlelight with selections by two leading Renaissance composers, Tomás Luis de Victoria and Orlande de Lassus. By the time the program has concluded, listeners will have journeyed through time all the way up to a new arrangement of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” provided by GRAMMY-nominated jazz arranger Amanda Taylor. The evening will be brought to a raucous conclusion with a set of spirituals arranged by former Music Director Joseph Jennings.
The two performances of this program will both take place at 8 p.m. The dates will be Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18. As in the past, the venue will be Saint Ignatius Church, located on the campus of the University of San Francisco at 650 Parker Avenue on the northeast corner of Fulton Street. Ticket prices will be $80 for Premiere seating, $68 for Preferred seating, $54 for Reserved seating in the Balcony, and $36 for general admission seating in the side sections of the sanctuary. All tickets are being sold online by City Box Office with separate event pages for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
