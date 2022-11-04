SFS to Host Two Solo Recitals before Year’s End

Following this Sunday’s visit by the Israel Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) 2022–23 Great Performers Series will present two more programs before the end of the year. Both of these offerings will be solo recitals. The first will be a piano recital by Daniil Trifonov; and he will be followed by violinist Joshua Bell, who will be accompanied at the piano by Peter Dugan.
The highlight of Trifonov’s recital will be his final selection, Alexander Scriabin’s Opus 53 (fifth) piano sonata, the first of his ten sonatas to be published without a key signature. This will be preceded by an equally challenging composition, Maurice Ravel’s suite Gaspard de la nuit. The program will begin with the 24 short pieces collected in Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 39 entitled Album pour enfants (children’s album). This will be followed by a “coupling” of fantasias, Robert Schumann’s Opus 17 in C major followed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 475 in C minor.
This program will be presented in Davies Symphony Hall on Sunday evening, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. Davies Symphony Hall is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue and fills an entire city block. The other boundaries are Grove Street (north), Hayes Street (south), and Franklin Street (west). The main entrance (which is also the entrance to the Box Office) is on Grove Street, roughly halfway down the block. Concert ticket prices range between $40 and $125. Tickets may be purchased through a Web page on the SFS Web site, by calling the Box Office at 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in the Davies lobby.
Joshua Bell will play three sonatas for violin with piano accompaniment. These will be presented in chronological order, beginning with the second of Ludwig van Beethoven’s three Opus 12 sonatas, composed in the key of A major. This will be followed by Robert Schumann’s second (and last) violin sonata, Opus 121 in D minor. The program will then conclude with Claude Debussy’s only violin sonata, composed in the key of G minor.
This program will be presented in Davies Symphony Hall on Sunday evening, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. Concert ticket prices range between $50 and $250. Tickets may be purchased through a Web page on the SFS Web site, by calling the Box Office at 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in the Davies lobby.
