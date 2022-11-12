Outsound Presents: December, 2022

Since this site has begun to present readers with options for the following month (which is likely to be busy with holiday offerings), it seems fair to account for the Outsound Presents offerings in December. As usual, this will involve two different concert series:
- The LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events take place on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m.; and the venue is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
- The SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts is a monthly event taking place on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 senior rate for those age 62 or older.
Once again, the month will offer two LSG concerts and one in the SIMM Series. Specific details in chronological order are as follows:
Wednesday, December 7: This will follow the usual format of a two-set program with sets beginning at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The first set will be taken by the duo of Thea Farhadian and Silvia Matheus, both of whom work with electronic gear. Farhadian also performs solo compositions for violin and electronics, combining her classical music background with the affordances of Max/MSP software. Matheus has been compositing with computers and electronic gear since the early Eighties. The second set will be a solo by Lily Taylor. She is both a vocalist and a keyboardist with electronic gear for both looping and special audio effects.
Sunday, December 11: The monthly SIMM Series concert will also present two one-hour sets. The first set will present the trio of Erika Oba, who plays both piano and flute, performing with rhythm provided by Jeremy Steinkoler on drums and Chris Bastian on bass. Their influences range from Thelonious Monk to Okinawan sanshin music. The second set will be taken by The Lost Shapes, a composer’s collection of the Bay Area’s finest creative musicians. This particular performance will feature the works of percussionist Jason Levis. He will be joined in the performance of his music by Beth Schneck on alto saxophone, Max Miller-Loran on trumpet, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, and bassist Safa Shokrai.
Wednesday, December 21: The final concert of the year will celebrate the winter solstice with two sets, each a little less than an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by the NBOKS! trio. There will be vocal performances by Rachel Freund, who will also play clarinet, and drummer Rob Esperanza. The third member of the trio will be flutist Linda Hardy, who also works with a synthesizer. All three of these musicians are classically trained, and they draw upon techniques that Pauline Oliveros called Deep Listening. The second set will be taken by the recorder duo of David Barnett and Tom Bickley, performing under the name Three Trapped Tigers. Their work involves a “conversation” between fourteenth-century music and newly composed works and improvisations.
No comments:
Post a Comment