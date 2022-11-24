Omni Foundation to Stream Guitarists and Baritone

Baritone Jonas Müller singing between the members of the Tomasi-Musso guitar duo (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Yesterday morning the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the next streamed video premiere managed by Omni On Location. This series offers “Music from Historic Sites;” but, as of this writing, the site for this new offering has not yet been announced. However, the performance to be streamed will present the latest example of Schubert’s vocal music accompanied by guitar.
More specifically, the accompaniment will be provided by the guitar duo of Davide Giovanni Tomasi and Marco Musso. They will perform with baritone Jonas Müller, who will sing two of the movements from Franz Schubert’s D. 911 Winterreise (winter’s journey) cycle. His selections will be the opening movement, “Gute Nacht” (good night), and the fourth, “Erstarrung” (freezing).
The performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at noon. this coming Sunday, November 27. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
