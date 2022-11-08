CBS to Present Traditional Christmas Program

Last year the California Bach Society (CBS) was one of the first ensembles (if not the first) to perform before an audience in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church since lockdown conditions were imposed in response to COVID-19. Ironically, the annual Christmas-themed program bypassed the entire Bach family in favor of Heinrich Schütz, regarded by many (including myself) as the most important predecessor of Johann Sebastian Bach. This year the Bach family, again, will be bypassed, this time in favor of a program consisting of traditional favorites and lesser-known gems from England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.
Those traditional offerings will include “The Holly and the Ivy,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and “Ding Dong! Merrily on High,” along with the somewhat less familiar “Wexford Carol.” In addition to carols sung in English, the choir will perform rarely heard carols in Welsh and Gaelic. There will also be offerings by English composers such as Benjamin Britten, Herbert Howells, and John Rutter, along with a premiere performance of a new carol entitled “Come the Light” by Ann Burgess. The 30-voice choir will be led by Artistic Director Paul Flight, and the only instrumental accompaniment will be by organ.
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of its intersection with Franklin Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 2. General admission will be $40 with a $35 discount rate for seniors and $10 admission students and those under 30. A Web page has been created to process all ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. Sales should be finalized at least 24 hours before the concert. Sales at the door will be only be available if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. CBS will continue to require patrons to be masked; up-to-date vaccinations are strongly recommended, though not required.
