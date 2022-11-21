SF Girls Chorus to Resume Davies Tradition

Next month will mark the first time in three years that the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) will be able to return to Davies Symphony Hall for its annual December appearance, led by its Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. As usual the traditional seasonal selections will be only a part of a richly diverse program with performances by all six levels of the Chorus School, along with the Premiere Ensemble and selected SFGC alumnae. However, even the more familiar offerings will have arrangements of particular interest. More specifically, “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord” will be sung in the arrangement by Florence Price; and the arrangement for “Come Down Angels” was composed by Undine Smith Moore. Othello Jefferson will provide piano accompaniment for this portion of the program.
Featured composer Susie Ibarra (photograph by Ibarra, courtesy of SFGC)
However, much of the evening will be focused on contemporary compositions. Most important will be the world premiere of Susie Ibarra’s “Dreaming Horizons,” composed with support from an SFGC commission. She created this piece during her tenure as SFGC Composer-in-Residence during the 2020–2021 season, and excerpts were first performed in May of 2021 during a concert given at the Fort Mason FLIX drive-in theater. Ibarra is also a percussionist and has been recognized as a Yamaha, Vic Firth, and Zildjian drum artist. She will contribute to the performance, joined by two other percussionists, Andy Meyerson (best known for his work with The Living Earth Show) and Eric Whitmer.
The program will also include excerpts from the five-movement “The Journey of Harriet Tubman,” composed by Ron Kean. The composer’s original works were be interleaved with traditional spirituals. This piece was originally premiered in March of 2017, performed by the Bakesfield College Chamber Singers. Another contemporary offering will be the “Fire” movement from Katerina Gimon’s suite The Elements.
This program will be given one performance beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Ticket prices range from $30 to $65. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page or by calling 415-392-4400. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment