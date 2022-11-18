Voices of Music Announces 2022–2023 Season

After having presented only three of the four concerts scheduled for the 2019–20 season, Voices of Music (VoM) is ready to launch its next concert series. The current plan is that the new season will present only three programs, one next month and two next year in February and March, respectively. VoM will return to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street, for all three of the performances taking place in San Francisco. All of those performances will begin at 8 p.m. Things will not quite return to “business as usual” because, until further notice, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all three programs.
Subscriptions for the entire season will be $155 with a reduced rate of $140 for seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS. A Web page has been set up for processing subscription orders. General admission for individual concerts will be $58, and the reduced rate will be $53. Full-time students with valid identification will be admitted for $5. A single Arts People event page has been created with hyperlinks for tickets to each of the three concerts in the season. Dates and program plans for the three concerts are as follows:
Friday, December 9: This will be the annual holiday concert. This year the title will be Holiday Concertos: Bach, Telemann & Vivaldi. The Johann Sebastian Bach offering will be the familiar BWV 1042 concerto in E minor with Elizabeth Blumenstock as soloist on a period instrument. YuEun Kim will play a solo violin concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, RV 317 in G minor, the first of the Opus 12 concertos. The other Vivaldi concerto will be RV 444 in C major with soloist Hanneke van Proosdij playing a sopranino recorder. Telemann will also be represented by two compositions after the intermission. The first of these will be the TWV 51:e1 oboe concerto with Marc Schachman as soloist on a period instrument. The program will conclude with TWV 44:1, a quintet to be performed by natural trumpet (Dominic Favia), along with two violins, one viola, and one cello. Between these two selections, Kati Kyme and Chloe Kim will be baroque violin soloists in a performance of the sixth of the twelve concerti grossi in Giuseppe Torelli’s Opus 8, each of which is described as “una pastorale per il Santissimo Natale” (a pastorale for the Holy Nativity).
Program details have not yet been finalized for the remaining two concerts; but the themes for those events will be as follows:
Sunday, February 19: The title of the program will be Musica Transalpina: Chamber music from Italy and England. The selections will represent how the Italian invention of the violin crossed the Alps and travelled everywhere throughout Europe (including crossing the English Channel). The composers to be represented on the program will be Marco Uccellini, Biagio Marini, Arcangelo Corelli, Nicola Matteis, Henry Purcell, and George Frideric Handel. Participating violinists will include Blumenstock, Cynthia Freivogel, and Augusta McKay Lodge.
Saturday, April 1: Choreographer Carlos Fittante will return to join Voices of Music in a program entitled Metamorphosis. The program will account for different metamorphosis narratives expressed through music and/or dance. Hanneke van Proosdij will present a new composition, and the instrumentalists will be joined by pipa virtuoso Yihan Chen.
