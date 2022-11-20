OFS to Present its First “Seasonal” Concert

Those who have already seen the full summary of One Found Sound (OFS) performances for its tenth season already know that, for the first time, the ensemble has added a holiday-themed event to the schedule. Consistent with the OFS spirit, this will be an out-of-the-ordinary holiday spectacular entitled holiday pop rox! The hope is that this will start a new holiday tradition, which will involve favorite standards for the occasion mixed in with departures from the ordinary.
How much of a departure? Start with a special guest appearance by drag queen JAX. Add to that the usual seasonal traditions reworked in the styles of more recent vocalists, such as Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those that prefer the seventeenth century will be assuaged by Michael Praetorius’ harmonization of one of the oldest Christmas hymns, “Es ist ein Ros entsprungen” (a rose has sprung up). As many will expect, the overall atmosphere of the event will include immersive visual experiences created by Max Savage.
Festivities will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. The venue has changed from the original plan of Heron Arts hosting the occasion. The party will take place at the Swedish American Hall at 2174 Market Street. This is located between the Church Street and Castro Street Muni stations. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $25 for all ages. It is important to note that alcoholic beverages will not be included with the ticket. All ticket holders aged 21 and over will be welcome to make their purchases at the full bar managed by the Swedish American Hall. Tickets may be purchased online through a Web page with hyperlinks both for processing the purchase and for seeing further information.
No comments:
Post a Comment