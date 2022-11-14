The Bleeding Edge: 11/14/2022

This week is shaping up to be even busier than the last. However, only three of the events have not yet been reported. Among the events that are already “on the record,” the earliest will be the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event organized by Outsound Presents, which will take place on Wednesday, November 16. The week will also include the last two concerts of the month at the Center for New Music, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. These will “compete” with the “busy weekend” events presented by Volti, again on Saturday and Sunday, and the Philip Glass program that will be presented by pianists Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin on Saturday. That leaves only three weekday events as follows:
Tuesday, November 15, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the next Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert, since the date is the third Tuesday of the month. As usual, there will be three sets, each a little over half an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by the Sheldon Alexander Quartet, whose other members are Zach Gamble, Jonny Kaminek, and Mario Ramirez. (No information about instruments has been provided.) The second set will feature Nathan Corder working with his electronic gear and joined by percussionist Patrick Talesfore, Jr. The final set will be a trio led by bassist Kazuto Sato, joined by Brett Carson on piano and Jordan Glenn on drums. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, November 16, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be the first of two concerts on consecutive evenings. As with the Sheldon Alexander Quartet, specifics are in short supply. “Pirámides” involves decomposition and musical regeneration directed by Patricio Coronado, who is based in Monterrey, Mexico. “Agnes Martian” calls itself “the soundtrack for a planetarium that charts your inner space,” based on “a weekly ritual of deep listening and collective cosmic exploration.” (Personal note: This reminds me of Pauline Oliveros’ account of going to the desert to lie on her back and play John Cage’s Atlas Eclipticalis with the “original score.”) The third set will be taken by Haitian-American composer Joel St. Julien. The final set will be presented by Neoglyphic Media with no indication of what they will be performing!
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
Thursday, November 17, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: This will also be a four-set program. The opening set will be a performance of the Grex duo of Karl Evangelista on guitars and Rei Scampavia on keyboards, completing their Everything You Said Was Wrong tour. They will be followed by another duo, PC Muñoz and David Boyce. Golden Champagne Flavored Sweatshirt is the name of an electronic music producer. The final set will be a guitar solo by Matt Robidoux.
