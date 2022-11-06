Clerestory Announces Christmas Concert Program

The Clerestory vocalists (from the Eventbrite event page for this year’s Christmas concert)
At the end of last month, Clerestory, the professional all-male vocal ensemble, announced that, after a lapse of several years, they would return to presenting a concert in celebration of Christmas. The title of their program will be Sweet Was the Song. Details have not yet been finalized; but the objective is to evoke the joy and mystery of the season with carols spanning a thousand years, all rooted in ancient texts. Composers from the Renaissance will include Thomas Tallis, Josquin des Prez, and Orlande de Lassus. They will be complemented by representatives from the twentieth century including Benjamin Britten, Herbert Howells, and John Rutter. All of the selections will be a cappella polyphony.
The San Francisco performance of this program has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets are being handled through an Eventbrite event page. General Admission is $30 with a $20 rate for seniors and $10 for students.
