Center for New Music: November, 2022

As was anticipated at the beginning of this week, the Center for New Music (C4NM) seems to have finalized its schedule for the month of November. Thus, the month will begin with the two Bleeding Edge events previously reported, followed by three additional performances, all of which will take place prior to the Thanksgiving Day weekend. For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Tickets may be processed in advance through the Events page on the C4NM Web site. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable.
Specifics are as follows, including a brief account of this week’s events, with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Friday, November 4, 8 p.m.: This will be the previously announced duo performance by Gordan Tudor on soprano saxophone and guitarist Mislav Režić performing mainly Croatian and American contemporary music written by composers such as Mirela Ivičević, Davor Branimir Vincze, Ivan Božičević, Steve Reich, Radiohead, Chiel Meijering and Stephen Goss.
Sunday, November 6, 4 p.m.: This will be the eighth installment in the Surround Sound Salon Series.
Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m.: This will be the second C4NM event to serve as a tribute to instrument inventor Tom Nunn, who died earlier this year. David Michalak will play lap steel guitar, phantom harp, and various instruments of Skatch, which had been invented and realized by Nunn. Michalak will be joined by Thomas Dimuzio playing a Buchla modular synthesizer and Scott Looney, who will alternate between an acoustic piano and his Hyperpiano based on digital signal processing technology. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, November 19, 8 p.m.: This will be a one-hour program of improvisational avant-jazz. The performers will be Ross Hoyt (guitar and piano), Ed Lloyd (bass), Zae Tinaza (saxophone), and Zachary Morris (drums). General admission will be $10 with a $5 rate for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, November 20, 5 p.m.: This will be a program of electronic and improvised music presented by interdisciplinary artist Ava Koohbor and saxophonist Jose Solares. They will join forces with students at the University of San Francisco that formed the Electric Sound Collective. Koohbor and Solares will perform collaborative works developed through the semester for various electronic combinations. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
